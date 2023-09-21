Airstrikes eliminate four ISIS terrorists in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command reported on Thursday that four ISIS members were killed in airstrikes carried out by Iraqi F-16 aircraft targeting ISIS positions in "Wadi Zghayton" in Kirkuk province.

Two days earlier, the command had announced a "successful" strike targeting "enemy hideouts" in the mentioned valley.

According to the statement, a force consisting of Kirkuk Operations Command, under the field supervision of the commander of Kirkuk Operations, and elements from the reconnaissance battalion of the Military Intelligence Directorate, as well as military engineering units, headed to the location of the strike.

The statement indicated that the force discovered four bodies of terrorists yet to be identified at the targeted location. They also safely detonated four explosive belts, destroyed various equipment and gear, confiscated four rifles, and obtained a collection of documents and criminal records belonging to the targeted terrorist group.