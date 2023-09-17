Airstrike targets vehicle allegedly carrying arms in Sinjar

Shafaq News/ A vehicle purportedly transporting weapons and affiliated with forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) came under aerial attack in Nineveh's district of Sinjar, a government source disclosed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the strike was carried out by a drone targeting a vehicle loaded with arms in service of the Sinjar Resistance Units, a group aligned with the PKK.

The attack occurred in the "Jal Meiran" area of Mount Sinjar.

Although the source did not specify if there were any casualties resulting from the bombardment, they confirmed that the vehicle was completely destroyed in the assault.