Airstrike targets ISIS hideout in Kirkuk, Iraq

Shafaq News / On Saturday, a security source in Kirkuk governorate reported that fighter jets carried out an airstrike targeting a hideout of ISIS south of the governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News agency that "the airstrike targeted a gathering of ISIS elements in one of the hideouts, consisting of 7 - 10 individuals (known as Chami Rokhana) south of Daquq district in Kirkuk."

He added that "the precise casualty figures are not clear yet," noting that "the strike was based on intelligence indicating the presence of hideouts and shelters for ISIS members."

Earlier on Saturday, the Joint Operations Command announced the launch of "Pledge of the Right" operations in the Diyala operations sector. The air force initiated three accurate strikes against the enemy's hideouts and additions based on precise intelligence information, planning, and monitoring by the targeting cell/command of the Joint Operations, confirming that the operations are ongoing.

In a later statement, the Joint Operations Command stated, "The Sazna Karwan aircraft, with precise intelligence information and planning and monitoring by the targeting cell in the Joint Operations Command, directed a decisive airstrike against ISIS cells in Wadi al-Shay/Daquq operations sector."