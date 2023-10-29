Airstrike hits Iraq-Syria border

Shafaq News / An unnamed security source reported on Sunday evening that the Iraq-Syria border region was struck by an unidentified aerial attack, marking the second incident of its kind within 72 hours.

The attack targeted the vicinity of Al-Bukamal city in the eastern countryside of Deir ez-Zor, near the Iraq-Syria border. Details about the airstrike remain limited at this time.

This event follows a series of recent attacks against U.S. forces in both Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed early Friday morning that airstrikes were conducted against two facilities in Al-Bukamal, believed to be affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and supporting militias. The strikes, executed around 4:30 AM local time in Syria (0130 GMT), utilized precision munitions and were carried out by two American F-16 fighter jets, according to the Pentagon.