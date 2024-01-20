Airstrike On Ain Al-Asad Injures Iraqi Soldier and Damages Forces' Headquarters

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi authorities said on Saturday that the airstrike against Ain Al-Asad airbase affected the Iraqi forces.

Maj. Gen Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson of Commander-in-Chief Armed Forces, told state-run INA news Agency that several missiles struck near the headquarters of the 29th Brigade affiliated with Al-Jazeera Operations Command of Iraqi forces at the airbase.

Rasool said, "The assault resulted in injury to an Iraqi soldier and damage to the 29th Brigade headquarters."

He noted that the Iraqi Army has headquarters and a training camp at the Ain al-Assad base.

Rasool vowed to arrest the perpetrators and promised they would be tried by law.

An anonymous U.S. official disclosed to Reuters that the attack led to a minor injury for a U.S. personnel. Simultaneously, a member of the Iraqi forces sustained serious injuries.

Since October 2023, when the Israeli aggression on Gaza started, the U.S. forces have been attacked at least fifty-five times in Iraq by pro-Iranian groups known as Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

The Iraqi government promised to protect the diplomatic missions and Global Coalition forces from any attack on its territory.