Airplane damaged in the attack on Baghdad airport, Iraqi airways company confirms

Shafaq News / The General company for Iraqi airways revealed that the missile that landed on the Baghdad International airport hit an airplane.

The company noted that the plane was already put out of service, and assured the travelers that the flights schedule will remain as it is.

Earlier today, six missiles at least targeted the Baghdad International airport today, Friday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the missiles landed in the runaway, at 4:30 am today.

He added that several planes were damaged in the attack, noting that the Anti-missile defense system was able to destroy several missiles.