Air defenses intercept another drone in the vicinity of Ain Al-Assad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-06T05:40:47+0000

Shafaq News/ on Wednesday evening, the air defenses of Ain al-Assad Base in Al-Anbar Governorate shot down a drone. Iraq's Security Media Cell said that the air defenses had intercepted an unidentified drone approaching Ain al-Assad of the Iraqi Air Force Command in Al-Anbar Governorate. The drone was intercepted outside the vicinity of the base. Yesterday, five rockets landed inside the Ain al-Asad military base, which hosts the U.S. and other international forces in the governorate of al-Anbar in Western Iraq, a security source revealed on Wednesday. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the C-RAM defense system was activated in response to the attack. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the rockets were launched from the back of a KIA vehicle in al-Bastamiya village, 25 kilometers west of the al-Heet district. Damages and casualties are unlikely, eyewitnesses said. The rocket attack near Ain al-Asad comes on the day after two explosive-laden drones were also shot down on Tuesday by Iraq's air defenses as they approached the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. forces, west of Baghdad. For its part, the Global Coalition reported that "at 6:45 pm on Wednesday, the outlaw militias launched five missiles towards Ain Al-Assad." "These missiles fell about two kilometers from the base…another reckless act that could have caused severe damage to innocent Iraqi civilians." The Coalition added. The Iraqi security authorities investigated the attack targeting the "Ain al-Assad" base. In a statement, the Security Media Cell said that the Iraqi military started a search operation after "outlaw elements" fired five rockets that landed near the airbase's perimeters. Ain Al-Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and the United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad. British Armed Forces in Iraq also use the base. It was known initially as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second-largest U.S. military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

related

The Security Media Cell discloses new details about the Ain Al-Assad Air Base attack

Date: 2021-07-05 16:48:31

Iraqi security forces encircle al-Baghdadi to pursue the perpetrators of Ain al-Assad attack

Date: 2021-07-07 11:37:09

Coalition rockets fired in response to Ain al-Assad attack landed on a residential compound

Date: 2021-07-07 12:18:34

The Global Coalition intercept a drone attack on a military base in western Iraq

Date: 2022-01-04 08:15:53

Iraq starts an investigation into the Ain Al-Assad attack

Date: 2022-01-05 20:02:47

Security sources reveal the truth about explosions heard in Ain al-Assad

Date: 2021-03-08 21:27:44

Two rockets landed near Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-24 12:56:53

The air defense system of Ain al-Assad downs two drones

Date: 2021-06-06 06:25:00