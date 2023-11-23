Ain al-Assad military base in Iraq's Al-Anbar hit by bombing, followed by gunfire

Shafaq News/ On Thursday evening, a security source reported that the Ain al-Assad military base in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, was targeted by a bombing, followed by gunfire clashes between the forces stationed inside the base and unidentified members.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The nature of the attack, whether a missile or a drone carried it out, remains unclear, but it struck the vicinity of Ain al-Assad base."

Following the initial bombing, an exchange of fire erupted between the military forces present at the base and an unidentified destination. The source did not provide further details on the ongoing situation.

It is noteworthy that most of the attacks on Global Coalition bases in Iraq and Syria were by rockets or drones claimed by a group called "the Islamic Resistance in Iraq."