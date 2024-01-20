Ain al-Assad Airbase targeted by ballistic missiles

Shafaq News / A US official confirmed on Saturday the targeting of Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq, stating that ballistic missiles struck the Airbase, which hosts US forces.

Earlier on Saturday, a security source reported a missile attack targeting the vicinity of Ain al-Assad in western al-Anbar governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that more than five missiles fell in the vicinity of the Airbase, with information indicating that the launch site was from al-Baghdadi area.

Notably, Shiite armed factions have escalated their attacks on military bases of the US-led Global Coalition in Iraq and Syria since the events of October 7 last year in Palestine.