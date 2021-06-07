Ain Jalout Administrative official apprehended in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Military Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense arrested on Monday the "administrative official of Ain Jalout group" in a security operation in the west of Nineveh.

A statement of the Directorate said that the terrorist known as "Abu Elias" was arrested in a joint security operation of the "Military Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Defense, the Intelligence Department of West Nineveh Operations Command, the Military Intelligence detachments of the 15th Division, Tal Afar Counter-Terrorism Intelligence, and a force from the 3rd Infantry Brigade Regiment."

"The terrorist is the administrative official of the group affiliated with the al-Jazeera province after raiding his residence in al-Ayadiyah sub-district in western Nineveh."

"The arrestee is wanted pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism," the Directorate said.