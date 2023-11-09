Ain Al-Assad in Western Iraq is under attack











Shafaq News/ A security source confirmed on Thursday the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Governorate was bombed. The source emphasized that it has not yet been verified whether a missile or a drone carried out the attack. Earlier today, the Counter-terrorism Group in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reported a separate attack. A military base belonging to the Global Coalition against ISIS at Harir Airport in Erbil province was targeted by two explosive-laden drones. The statement clarified that the attack did not result in human or material losses. These attacks come in the wake of escalating tensions following the events of October 7 in Palestine. The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an armed Shia faction with allegiance to Iran, has heightened its targeting on military bases housing international coalition forces against ISIS, primarily led by the United States in Syria and Iraq.