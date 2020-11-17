Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-17T19:25:34+0000
Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Shafaq News / "Ahl Al-Kahf" faction stated on Tuesday that it is tracking the secured phone calls between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The “Ahl Al-Kahf " threatened in a statement, "We will target the Saudi and Emirati intelligence cadres, who are planning to visit the Iraqi Governorates who are planning for a sabotage project in the country," adding that "the Saudi and Emirati presence in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Basra, Nineveh and Anbar is monitored."

The Faction added,  "the Islamic Resistance intelligence is following the Saudi enemy’s movement on the Iraqi borders and the secured phone calls between the Saudi side, represented by Abdulaziz bin Salman, and the Iraqi side, represented by  the PM Al-Kadhimi, and the Secretary General of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture."

Ahl Al-Kahf is a new anonymous Iraqi faction, saying it’s funded and armed by Iran.

related

When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

Date: 2020-10-21 19:47:24
When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10
MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Iraq-KSA: A new step toward strengthening relationships

Date: 2020-08-10 12:05:37
Iraq-KSA: A new step toward strengthening relationships

The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Date: 2020-09-09 17:00:45
The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Date: 2020-08-05 11:37:11
Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29
Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

UK to hand Iraq around 5000 looted artifacts

Date: 2020-10-23 10:00:01
UK to hand Iraq around 5000 looted artifacts

Al-Kadhimi to attend a meeting in Al-Amiri's house

Date: 2020-08-26 12:20:30
Al-Kadhimi to attend a meeting in Al-Amiri's house