Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Shafaq News / "Ahl Al-Kahf" faction stated on Tuesday that it is tracking the secured phone calls between Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The “Ahl Al-Kahf " threatened in a statement, "We will target the Saudi and Emirati intelligence cadres, who are planning to visit the Iraqi Governorates who are planning for a sabotage project in the country," adding that "the Saudi and Emirati presence in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, Basra, Nineveh and Anbar is monitored."

The Faction added, "the Islamic Resistance intelligence is following the Saudi enemy’s movement on the Iraqi borders and the secured phone calls between the Saudi side, represented by Abdulaziz bin Salman, and the Iraqi side, represented by the PM Al-Kadhimi, and the Secretary General of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture."