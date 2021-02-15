Ahead of the elections, Al-Sadr stratifies the levels of conflict in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist movement leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, stratified the conflicts in Iraq into three levels, ahead of the upcoming Iraqi elections scheduled for next October.

Al-Sadr said in a tweet, "These days, with the approaching elections, conflicts escalate between the political factions on the verge of elections, and I have no authority over most of them, especially the corrupt ones."

He added, "Here, I stratify the conflict into three levels, the first: the bloody conflict: such as kidnapping, killing, beating...all of that is forbidden to us."

Al-Sadr continued, "The second conflict is the conflict of deception. It is the conflict that is based on hatred between the people of the same nation. Its fundamental foundations are lying and deception, and accusations without evidence or clear argument."

"The third conflict is the democratic struggle. It is a moral struggle that only occurs between the people of the same nation, regardless of their different affiliations, ideas, beliefs, and orientations. However, love for the homeland unites them."

" The first must be resolved by judiciary, compromise, and reform immediately. As for the second, it must be ended. It is not our morals to disparage and defame even those who exploit reform for electoral spoils, even if this method is rejected in our opinion."

Al-Sadr continued, "From this moment, everyone must show a patriotic spirit of brotherhood and give up violence and lies except with evidence, proof, and logic. Between this and that, one can resort to Sharia law, and what pleases God Almighty."

Al-Sadr concluded his tweet, saying, "I will not accept attacking those who insult me unlawfully..for the Al-Sadr family has taught us to forgive. If what they say about me is a lie, then I entrust them to a Lord who does not leave small or large, and if it is true, then I ask for repentance and forgiveness for them."