Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on al-Ameri's complaint, PMF vehicles banned from entering Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-26T22:30:27+0000

Shafaq News/ Vehicles affiliated with al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) were banned from entering the northern entrance of Baghdad, a security source revealed on Sunday. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the security authorities have ordered all the checkpoints at al-Abayji entrance to hinder the PMF vehicles from entering Baghdad. "Only civilian vehicles were allowed," the source said. The source said that no information was immediately available about the motives of the decision. It is noteworthy that the decision comes on the eve of the Supreme Federal Court's adjudication in the complaint filed by the head of al-Fatah alliance, Hadi al-Ameri, to annul the election results.

