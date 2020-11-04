"Ahdallah": A New pro-Iranian movement in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Shiite cleric, Hashem Al-Haidari, announced the establishment of the "Ahdallah" movement in Iraq.

Al-Haidari said, "We will be the children of Imam Khamenei, the children of Imam Khomeini in Iraq".

The Secretary-General of the newly formed movement in Iraq said, "We are the most prepared to follow Ayatollah Sistani and sacrifice our lives".

Referring to the political situation in Iraq, Al-Haidari stressed that the movement does not intend to participate in the elections, adding, "we will direct the people to choose the appropriate candidates and coalitions".