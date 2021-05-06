Agricultural associations warn of fires following al-Mikhshab incident

Shafaq News / The Union of Agricultural Associations in Najaf confirmed today that Al-Mishkhab fire incident was a result of negligence.

The union's official in the governorate, Ahmed Al-Issawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The civil defense teams saved us today from a catastrophe that almost hit Al-Mishkhab farms."

He pointed out, "the accident might be a result of negligence. Maybe a smoker threw his cigarette, or maybe it was the harvester, or other things that lead to such results."

"The losses in today's fire amounted to 25 million Iraqi dinars," stressing that expectations indicate that such accidents will take place during the coming days due to the increase in the air temperature.

Al-Issawi added, "There are committees teamed up with the civil defense to set up detachments close to the harvest operations site, to avoid any emergency that occurs."

Earlier today, the civil defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out in 50 dunums of wheat, and managed to save 450 out of 500 dunums in Al-Mishkhab district, south of Najaf.