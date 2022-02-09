Report

Agreement of the Framework and al-Sadr is Iraq's potion, MP says

Date: 2022-02-09
Shafaq News/ MP of the State of Law bloc, Mohammad al-Sayhood, on Wednesday said that the resolution of the current political deadlock and the formation of the upcoming government are contingent upon whether the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement will strike an alliance or not.

Al-Sayhood said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "amid the disputes in the parliament and the complex crisis the country is witnessing, the key solution is an alliance between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework."

"The Framework-Sadrist alliance pulls the country outside the dark tunnel and ends the crisis of the republic's presidency," he said, "the points of contention between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement does not tantamount to the congruities they share and can find common ground upon them."

Al-Sayhood expressed hope that the Coordination Framework's initiative contributes to converging the visions and settling the issues of the largest bloc and the presidency of the republic.

Sources familiar with the talks being held in al-Hannana said that forces from the Coordination Framework are considering a move to the Sadrist movement's camp, which might explain expedite the announcement of the largest bloc.

