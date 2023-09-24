Agal craft flourishes in Najaf amid Gulf demand

Shafaq News / In Najaf governorate, artisans specializing in crafting the agal, a traditional men's headdress, demonstrate remarkable craftsmanship, offering them at various price points, with some fetching prices as high as 50,000 Iraqi dinars.

The agal, an essential accessory in Arab men's attire, is a doubled black cord used to secure a ghutrah, a square scarf, on the wearer's head. Traditionally, it is crafted from goat hair.

Worn by Arabs hailing from the Arabian Peninsula, Iraq, Jordan, portions of Egypt, Palestine, Syria, and Ahwazi Arabs in Iran, the agal boasts a rich historical lineage. Its use dates back to ancient times, as evidenced by bas-reliefs, statues, and artifacts, including Elamite coins and figures from ancient Babylon and Arabian kingdoms.

Artisans themselves attest to the agal's price range, spanning from 15,000 to 60,000 Iraqi dinars. Notably, this industry, once the domain of older craftsmen, has witnessed the entry of young residents of Najaf.

Our correspondent delved into the world of agal production and sales in Najaf, where these headdresses are meticulously crafted from a variety of materials, including wool, silk, and cotton threads.

Furthermore, agal makers have reported a growing interest among Gulf visitors in acquiring these items from Najaf's bustling markets. Hundreds of them embark on pilgrimages to the city to pay homage at the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib.