Against the backdrop of the attack on KDP headquarters, a new commander for Baghdad/Rusafa operations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source said that a new officer assumed the position of the commander of the advanced headquarters of Rusafa operations against the backdrop of the attack on the KDP office in Baghdad.

The source pointed out that "Hazem Salman, the new commander, is a prominent Iraqi army leader who played a major role in the liberation operations (during ISIS control) in Baiji, Makhoul, Tikrit, and Fallujah."

Earlier today, The Kurdish Ministry of Interior announced arresting Nayef Kurdistani after sharing a tweet they considered "offensive" to the Iraqi Supreme Religious Authority.

Before the arrest, angry demonstrators destroyed and broke fire into the Kurdistan Democratic Party's headquarters in Baghdad.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, rejected "offending" religious symbols or attacking party headquarters.

In a statement, Al-Kadhimi's office said after the National Security Council meeting that the Council stressed: "to stand firmly in front of all acts that threaten civil peace, offend religious symbols, or target any party headquarters and public and private property."

After Al-Kadhimi's direction of holding accountable the security forces who "neglect their duties" in protecting the political parties' headquarters, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency that the First Division of the Federal Police commander, Zafer Al-Muhamadawi, was dismissed from his position and referred to investigation with other officers.

As a result of the attack, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) closed its headquarters in Baghdad and suspended its work in protest against setting fire and destroying its properties.

The KDP's 5th branch in Baghdad said, "We affirm that the Kurdistan Democratic Party is a long party in Iraq with a long and honorable history of struggle alongside the Iraqi national parties, and it was and still plays a leading role in consolidating freedom, democracy and the political process in Iraq."

"KDP cannot accept these outlaw offending, insults, and chaotic behavior."

"Since the headquarters of our party was attacked for the second time without taking the necessary protection measures by the security services, we have decided to close it."

"We reiterate our condemnation and denunciation of any offending of religious references, and at the same time, we condemn and denounce the attack on our headquarters."

"We call Iraqi national political forces to condemn these acts that are far from morals, values , and humanitarian principles."

The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, condemned the "insult" to the religious authority, stressing that this behavior is "incompatible" with the morals and values of Kurdistan.

"We strongly condemn offending the religious reference and abusing the sacred and supreme personnel. It is unacceptable in any way…such behaviors have no place in the culture and principles of the Kurdish people and the Kurdistan Democratic Party." Barzani said in a statement.

"The people of Kurdistan strongly appreciate and respect religious symbols and the Long history of friendship… the respect among the immortal Mullah Mustafa Barzani, Ayatollah (Muhammad Baqir) al-Hakim, and the martyr (Muhammad Baqir) al-Sadr is the best proof of that." He added.

The Kurdish leader also condemned setting fire to the Kurdistan Democratic Party office in Baghdad.