Again, Iraqi parliament postpones voting on the establishment of Halabja governorate

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament deferred, once again on Saturday, the vote on the establishment of Halabja as a governorate, marking the second time the council has failed to pass the bill.

A statement from the media department of the assembly said that "the council postponed the voting on the bill on establishing the governorate of Halabja in the Republic of Iraq."

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had previously declared on March 13, 2023, the cabinet's approval of the bill, forwarding it to the Parliament for voting.

With the approval of the Iraqi Parliament, Halabja will become the country's 19th governorate, and the fourth official governorate in the Kurdistan region, after Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.