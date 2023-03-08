After western officials' visits, Al-Sudani praised "brother Iran" for supporting Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad S. al-Sudani and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi made a phone call on Wednesday to discuss ways to expand cooperation.

According to Iranian media, both sides confirmed that the relations between the two countries are "warm and historic. And it is rooted in culture, civilization, and deep shared beliefs."

The duo held talks about the economic cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, especially the agreements made during the recent visit of Al-Sudani to Iran.

Raisi stressed the need to strengthen cooperation, especially in the energy, industry, trade, finance, and banking sectors.

The Iraqi prime minister conveyed the government and people's appreciation for "the support and assistance of their Iranian brothers, especially in difficult times."

The phone call came after western officials visited Baghdad recently, including the US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, and the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock.

The top German official angered Iran when she condemned the Iranian attacks in Iraqi Kurdistan, saying, "the Iranian missiles attacks on the Iraqi borders are unacceptable and endanger civilians and regional stability."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, slammed Baerbock for her statements, saying the German official should apologize for her country's "dark record in supporting Saddam Hussein's regime."

Kanaani said the German Foreign Minister was expected, "before anything else, to apologize for Berlin's disgraceful conduct during the 1980s Iraqi-imposed war on Iran instead of making unfounded allegations against the Islamic Republic."

Kanaani reminded the top German diplomat of" Iran's undeniable role" in supporting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.