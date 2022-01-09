After transferring al-Mashhadani to hospital, al-Darraji chairs the parliament's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T15:26:12+0000

Shafaq News/ The newly elected Parliament of Iraq resumed its first session under the chairmanship of Khalid al-Darraji after transferring the Elderly Member Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to the hospital. A statement by the media bureau said that the tally of attending members decreased to 205, down from 325 upon inauguration. The newly elected Parliament adjourned its first session after a brawl between the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework amid reports about the Parliament's Elderly Member, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, falling ill. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework presented a list of 88 MPs appealing for the largest bloc. "A committee from the General Secretariat of the Council of Representatives was formed to scrutinize the information presented by the Coordination Framework," the source said. "A brawl erupted between the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement," the source added, "the session was adjourned for discussions. The Elderly Member was transferred to the Ebn Sina after feeling ill."

related

The Iraqi Parliament votes on the Kurdistan region's share in the federal budget

Date: 2021-03-28 17:20:04

A new deadlock postpones the Budget bill's approval

Date: 2021-03-28 21:26:15

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21

After more than three hours delay, Iraqi Parliament convenes

Date: 2022-01-09 12:57:49

The Parliament schedules a session to vote on the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-30 19:35:52

The Parliament convenes to vote upon the budget bill

Date: 2021-03-31 13:44:45

Iraqi Parliament approves the COVID-19 vaccines law

Date: 2021-03-08 19:05:40

The Iraqi government officially postpones the Parliamentary elections to October 10

Date: 2021-01-19 12:35:06