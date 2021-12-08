After the bloody attack, Al-Kadhimi arrives in Makhmur

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived today, Wednesday, to Makhmur district.

The PM headed a security delegation that includes the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Army, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Intelligence Affairs, and other security leaders.

Masrour Barzani, the Kurdish Prime Minister, received Al-Kadhimi to Makhmur district.

This visit comes after an attack by ISIS militants on a village in Makhmur, northern Iraq, killing three villagers and 10 Kurdish soldiers on Friday.

The Makhmour region is considered a hotbed for terrorist organization activity that sees regular attacks against Kurdish, Iraqi and forces, and civilians.