After the attack on his residence, al-Kadhimi hosts Salih and receives phone calls from Arab leaders

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, met with the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in the aftermath of the drone attack that targeted his residence inside the heavily fortified Green Zone earlier today, Sunday.

According to a readout issued by his office, President Salih denounced the "cowardly terrorist attack" that aims to undermine Iraq's security and stability.

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, said that he will "continue to implement reforms at every level and protect the constitutional and legal courses."

Another press release by the Prime Minister's bureau said that he received a series of phone calls from the leaders of neighboring countries who condemned the "coward attack" on his residence.

Al-Kadhimi received phone calls from the Jordanian king Abdullah ll, the Egyptian President Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi, the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and the Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The leaders expressed their country's solidarity with Iraq, endorsement of its security and stability, and support to Al-Kadhimi's endeavors for reform and confronting terrorism.

A drone laden with explosives targeted Al-Kadhimi's residence inside the Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital Baghdad, early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military deemed an attempted assassination, but said al-Kadhimi escaped unhurt.

The attack, which security sources said injured several members of al-Kadhimi’s personal protection team, came after protests in the Iraqi capital against the general election results turned violent.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Kadhimi’s residence in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies.

Supporters of Iran-aligned armed groups which have grown their power in parliament and government in recent years have protested the results of the October election.

Demonstrations by their supporters turned violent on Friday when protestors pelted police with stones near the Green Zone, injuring several officers.

The police responded with tear gas and live gunfire, killing at least one demonstrator and wounding hundreds, according to security and hospital sources in Baghdad.