After the Turkish attack, Iraq's PM sent a high-level delegation to the Zakho district

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, sent a high-level delegation to the Zakho region after the Turkish bombing.

A source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi sent the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, Lt. Gen. Abdul Ameer Al-Shammari, Deputy Head of Joint Operations Command, and the PM's secretary.

On Wednesday, the Turkish artillery targeted Iraqi Kurdistan's Zakho and the Bativa regions.

Our Agency learned that the four shells fell on the Barkh tourist resort in Zakho, causing several injuries.

Mushir Muhammad Bashir, Zakho mayor, revealed that eight tourists were killed and 23 others were injured in the attack.

Zakho district is a region in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq of the Duhok Governorate, located a few kilometers from the Iraq–Turkey border.

It is worth noting that the Turkish army has regularly attacked regions in Kurdistan, saying it targets PKK ammunition depots, caves, and other hideouts.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.