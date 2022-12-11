After the China-Arab Summit in Riyadh, Coordination Framework reiterates support for al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework reiterated his commitment to backing Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet in a meeting on Sunday evening.

The leaders of the mainly Iran-backed Shiite consortium convened a meeting with al-Sudani this evening, who presented a briefing on Iraq's participation in the China-Arab Summit held in the Saudi capital city, Riyadh, yesterday.

The meeting, according to an official statement, touched upon the Iraqi-Chinese ties and the need to pursue balanced strategic partnerships with the countries of the world.

The leaders asserted their "support for the decisions and measures taken by the government to serve the citizens."