Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After storming the Government building, Al-Sadr refuses to intervene 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-29T13:30:44+0000
After storming the Government building, Al-Sadr refuses to intervene 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, refused to intervene in the case of the demonstrations in the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. An informed political source revealed.

Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters stormed the Green Zone and entered the Iraqi government palace.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, the source said that many government and political parties contacted the Sadrist leaders of the Sadrist movement to intervene to calm the situation inside the Green Zone. Still, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the movement's leaders refused to intervene in this issue."

Earlier, al-Sadr said he was withdrawing from politics and closing his institutions in response to the political deadlock.

The step comes after al-Sadr said that he was withdrawing from politics and closing his institutions in response to the political deadlock.

related

Al-Sadr's spokesperson accuses judiciary of attempts to abort 'Ashoura revolution', hints at unleashed protests

Date: 2022-08-23 15:00:34
Al-Sadr's spokesperson accuses judiciary of attempts to abort 'Ashoura revolution', hints at unleashed protests

Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Date: 2020-12-25 19:25:06
Al-Sadr calls on the US and Iran to "keep Iraq away from their conflicts"

Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Date: 2021-11-17 13:21:38
Sadrist Movement confirms: we want a majority government

Al-Sadr will not allow a "consensus government" in Iraq, source close to al-Hannana says

Date: 2022-07-09 11:02:30
Al-Sadr will not allow a "consensus government" in Iraq, source close to al-Hannana says

Al-Sadr condemns the attacks on the political headquarters in Iraq: not acceptable by Sharia and law

Date: 2022-01-19 20:08:04
Al-Sadr condemns the attacks on the political headquarters in Iraq: not acceptable by Sharia and law

Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Date: 2021-12-07 08:36:27
Ahead of the Coordination Framework's visit, Plasscchaert arrives in al-Hanana

Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Date: 2022-03-04 12:06:25
Al-Sadr: Ukraine is under the Russian attack, suffers from the American policy

Al-Sadr lashes out at the Federal Court, warns his rivals of the "roar of wronged people"

Date: 2022-05-16 11:26:25
Al-Sadr lashes out at the Federal Court, warns his rivals of the "roar of wronged people"