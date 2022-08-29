After storming the Government building, Al-Sadr refuses to intervene 

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, refused to intervene in the case of the demonstrations in the heavily-fortified Green Zone in Baghdad. An informed political source revealed.

Dozens of al-Sadr's supporters stormed the Green Zone and entered the Iraqi government palace.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, the source said that many government and political parties contacted the Sadrist leaders of the Sadrist movement to intervene to calm the situation inside the Green Zone. Still, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the movement's leaders refused to intervene in this issue."

Earlier, al-Sadr said he was withdrawing from politics and closing his institutions in response to the political deadlock.

The step comes after al-Sadr said that he was withdrawing from politics and closing his institutions in response to the political deadlock.