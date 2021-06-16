After revoking IHEC's decision: Abu Mazen to run for the legislative elections

Shafaq News/ The leader of "al-Jamaheer National Party", Ahmad Abdallah Al-Jubouri, Abu Mazen, annulled the decision of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) that bars him from running for the upcoming parliamentary elections in October. An official document appended by the stamp of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council/ The Higher Commission for Elections confirmed what a source close to Abu Mazen revealed about him reversing IHEC's decision after challenging it at the Supreme Judicial Court. Al-Jubouri was prohibited, along with 20 other names, from running for the elections for violating Article 8/third provisions of the electoral law.

