After resignation, Iraq's Parliament Speaker warns of the "dangerous" stage

Shafaq News/ The Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halbousi, confirmed that he did not discuss the issue of his resignation with any of the political parties.

Today, al-Halboosi has submitted a letter of resignation.

The top lawmaker called in a vote to approve his resignation and elect a first deputy speaker on Wednesday.

The Parliament Speaker explained in a symposium at the Al-Rafidain Forum the reasons that prompted him to resign, including postponing the September 20 parliamentary session "at the request of the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for security precautions.”

"We have to begin a new stage, and I give the right to members of Parliament to express their opinion on the resignation."

"This is the most difficult year in my history, in which political problems are reflected on the masses of political parties."

Concerning forming the next government, Al-Halbousi said, "We respect the choices of all components, and we are committed to the agreement with the parties that will form the government. Personally, I know Muhammad Al-Sudani (the Coordination Framework’s candidate for prime minister), and all I know about him is positive."

He confirmed that the resignation was a personal choice and did not discuss this issue with any party, noting that "the positions are a mandate, not an honor, and whoever holds position must know that the stage is critical."

"We are going through dangerous times when the exceptions have become the basis for managing the state." He added.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among political groups prevented the formation of a government and choosing the republic's next president.

More than nine months since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

Now, Al-Halbousi's resignation is a sign of further potential delays.