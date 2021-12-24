After pressure from Al-Sadr, The Governor of Najaf will resign from his post

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T14:28:52+0000

Shafaq News/ A source said on Friday that Louai Al-Yasiri will announce his resignation as the Governor of Najaf. The source told Shafaq News Agency; The Governor of Najaf would resign within hours in a news conference. The First Deputy Hashem Al-Garawi would hold the position until choosing the new Governor. The Governor will resign as he faces pressure from the leader of the Sadrist Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and less than 48 hours replacing the Governor of Dhi Qar with another close to the Sadrist. Najaf is going through a severe conflict over the Governor's position, which prompted Muqtada al-Sadr, to confirm earlier that Louai al-Yasiri's resignation is near. It is worth noting that Al-Sadr's party controls 54 of 329 parliamentary seats in Iraq and the Movement has a large base across the country. The Movement also won the highest number of parliamentary seats (73) in the last elections. Muqtada al-Sadr is considered one of Iraq's most influential political figures and plays a pivotal role in the country's future. He is currently considered the "kingmaker."

