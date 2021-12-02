After meeting the Coordination Framework, al-Sadr insists on forming a "majority government"

Shafaq News/ The Populist Shiite Cleric Muqtada al-Sadr reiterated his adherence to the notion of "majority government" after the conclusion of his meeting with the forces of the Coordination Framework.

A press release by the Shiite forces Consortium said that the meeting at the residence of Hadi al-Ameri, head of al-Fatah alliance, was held to "discuss the recent updates on the current situation and fraternity between the people of the same homeland to serve the interest of the Iraqi people-the priority of all parties."

The meeting, according to the statement, touched upon "taking concrete steps to combat corruption, holds corrupts accountable, and halt public money waste", "laying emphasis on the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country per the announced timetable and establishing mechanisms to restrict arms to the state hands", "protecting, upholding, and reorganizing al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), and boosting its role in maintaining Iraq's security", "incriminating normalization," "joining efforts to preserve the Iraqi people values, and deterring moral and social delinquency within the legal terms", "bolstering the economic status of deprived territories and separating political competition from the people's services."

"The two sides agreed upon continuing the dialogues and discussions to unravel the deadlock in the political scene," the statement continued, "the Coordination Framework will continue the legal and popular steps regarding the election results."