After exposing the voter IDs scandal, MP calls for amending the electoral law

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates called for amending the recently approved electoral law in the wake of uncovering voters' IDs buying deals.

Committee Rapporteur, MP Shirwan al-Dubardani, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "we received information that some Parliamentary blocs had bought thousands of voters' IDs to be used in meddling the results of the elections scheduled for next October."

"Some MPs and candidates bought non biometric IDs to get votes and win the elections."

"The Committee for Regions and Governorates will present this file before the MPs in the upcoming sessions in order to amend the electoral law and limiting the participation in the upcoming elections to biometric ID holders exclusively."

The Parliamentary Committee for Regions and Governorates has often reiterated its calls for amending the electoral law to avert postponing it or rigging its results.