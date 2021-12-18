After ending its combat mission, U.S.-led Coalition hands combat supplies in Ayn al-Asad to Iraqi forces

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition forces transferred the combat equipment to the custody of the Iraqi military forces after the termination of the former's combat on the Iraqi soil last week.

A statement by the Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Iraqi military-technical commission visited the Ayn al-Asad airbase in al-Anbar governorate, west of Iraq, earlier today, Saturday.

The Commission, that includes the National Security Advisor, Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Joint Operations, Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the Iraqi army, a group of senior military officers, and SMC members, "conducted a field trip on the sites the Coalition forces operated in and were briefed on prototypes of the vehicles and equipment the Coalition began delivering to the Iraqi army, Counter-Terrorism-Service, and Border Guards Command."

Earlier in December, the US-led global coalition against ISIS/Daesh ended its combat mission in Iraq, four years after it helped defeat the jihadist group there.

The 2,500 troops currently in the country will remain to "advise, assist and enable" Iraqi security forces, at the government's invitation.

The coalition expressed confidence that the partnership would ensure IS did not reconstitute and threaten Iraqis.

The US had agreed in July to withdraw combat forces by the end of this year.