After completing the hand recount, IHEC: no election fraud

Shafaq News/ With the final verdict to the court, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said that the hand recount of the ballots in the contested Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have shown no result meddling.

A member of IHEC's Media team, Imad Jamil, told Shafaq News Agency, "IHEC transmitted the outcomes of all the appeals to the Judicial Commission for adjudication. No result tampering was registered after completing the hand re-tallying. The final judgment is at the court."

"Nearly 20 EVMs have shown a less than two votes discrepancy between the manual and electronic counts, which is tolerable by law. Only one EVM was deemed failed and a complete hand recount was done," he elaborated.

"The results turned out to be positive. We shall await the Judicial Commission. Its verdict is compelling to us and the petitioners," he concluded.