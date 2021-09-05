After clashing with the Iraqi army, ISIS group abducts a farmer in Makhmour

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS terrorists reportedly abducted a farmer in Makhmour, southeast Mosul, after clashing with the Iraqi army earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that an ISIS group that clashed with a force from the Iraqi army this morning intercepted the vehicle of a farmer from Lakje heading to his orchard near Kurdipor.

"The terrorists forced the farmer to drive them to the vicinity of mount Makhmour before dumping him in open space and driving to an unknown destination with his vehicle," the source said.

On Sunday morning, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the 14th company of the Iraqi army's 50th brigade detected a movement of ISIS group late into the night near mount Makhmour.

The force engaged with the terrorists, and three Iraqi soldiers were killed in action, the source said.

"Scores of ISIS terrorists were killed, but their bodies were pulled into ISIS tunnels hidden in the area. An accurate death toll could not be determined."

"A large-scale offensive is being organized to clear the outskirts of mount Makhmour to deter the attacks that exacerbated drastically."

Earlier on Sunday, a press release by the third brigade of the Iraqi army announced the death of three soldiers in the Makhmour attack.