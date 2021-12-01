After announcing the results of the elections, Al-Fateh Alliance warns of "massive public anger"

Shafaq News/ Al-Fateh Alliance, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, warned on Wednesday of "massive public anger" due to the Commission's insistence on announcing the results of the early parliamentary elections, without revealing "the fraud and manipulation operations."

The leader in the Alliance, Mahmoud Al-Hayani, told Shafaq News Agency, "The insistence on announcing the results of the early parliamentary elections, without revealing the fraud and manipulation operations, is a clear challenge to the will of the majority, as well as the popular masses who are demonstrating at the gates of the Green Zone and the rest of Iraqi cities."

He added, "the Commission's insistence on proceeding with these false results will erupt great popular anger, and for this there is a possibility that there will be escalation in the popular protest that refuses to steal the votes of the ballots."

Al-Hayali added, "These masses cannot remain silent or withdraw without achieving their demands for which blood was sacrificed."

Yesterday, a source in the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq revealed that five candidates won in the House of Representatives, according to the results issued by the judiciary after recounting the votes manually in several polling stations.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "There are five candidates who won based on the appeals submitted by them."

He indicated that the winners belong to the parties as follows: "a candidate for the Azm Coalition, two candidates for the Al-Fateh Alliance and two candidates for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Earlier, IHEC released final results on Tuesday from last month's general election, confirming populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's movement's victory as the biggest bloc, with 73 seats in the fractious 329-seat house.

The Takadum Party, which draws support from minority Sunni Muslims, won 37 seats. Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law group won 33 seats, and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) secured 31, according to the results cited by state media.

The results were broadly in line with preliminary figures released days after the Oct. 10 election and unlikely to alter calculations much as politicians negotiate on the makeup of a new government. Pro-Iran groups who performed poorly have refused to accept the results.

The commission said that turnout reached 44%, revised up from the 43% preliminary figure but still lower than in the last election in 2018.

The commission said that more than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, where at least 167 parties and more than 3,200 candidates competed for the parliament's 329 seats.

For its part, The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) commented on the new results saying that "two seats were illegally taken from the party."

Mahmoud Muhammad, KDP's spokesperson, said that the final results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections represent clearly that "two seats were deprived for two of the Kurdistan Democratic Party candidates in the governorates of Erbil and Nineveh."

He added, "We will announce the position of Party about this illegal act after holding the meeting of the political bureau."