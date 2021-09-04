Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After an overnight manhunt, security forces apprehend an ISIS terrorist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T07:55:41+0000
After an overnight manhunt, security forces apprehend an ISIS terrorist

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly apprehended an ISIS terrorist in the outskirts of Makhmour district, southeast Mosul, at dawn today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi army's 14th Infantry brigade tracked a group of ISIS operatives and managed to arrest one of them near Makhmour's silo.

"The force in charge launched a search campaign to trace the rest of the group," the source continued, "the Iraqi army forces are still stationed in the vicinity of the silo."

related

+20 terrorists killed in the "Alert Lion" operation in Makhmour mountains

Date: 2021-03-24 09:48:56
+20 terrorists killed in the "Alert Lion" operation in Makhmour mountains

In exchange for a ransom, ISIS operatives release an abductee in Makhmour

Date: 2021-07-10 07:26:22
In exchange for a ransom, ISIS operatives release an abductee in Makhmour

Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS group responsible for the Fallujah attacks

Date: 2020-10-09 15:40:43
Iraqi authorities arrest an ISIS group responsible for the Fallujah attacks

Iraq announces deporting 82 ISIS children to Azerbaijan

Date: 2020-03-04 13:52:27
Iraq announces deporting 82 ISIS children to Azerbaijan

Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Date: 2021-06-14 18:26:49
Ten ISIS terrorists arrested in four Iraqi governorates

Three ISIS terrorists in the Custody of the Iraqi Military Intelligence

Date: 2021-01-19 10:07:36
Three ISIS terrorists in the Custody of the Iraqi Military Intelligence

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

ISIS's financier in Khanaqin district arrested

Date: 2021-02-19 17:52:28
ISIS's financier in Khanaqin district arrested