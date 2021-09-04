After an overnight manhunt, security forces apprehend an ISIS terrorist

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces reportedly apprehended an ISIS terrorist in the outskirts of Makhmour district, southeast Mosul, at dawn today, Saturday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the Iraqi army's 14th Infantry brigade tracked a group of ISIS operatives and managed to arrest one of them near Makhmour's silo.

"The force in charge launched a search campaign to trace the rest of the group," the source continued, "the Iraqi army forces are still stationed in the vicinity of the silo."