After al-Sudani's visit to Iran... What about his Gulf tour?

Shafaq News / A responsible government source revealed on Thursday that certain routine procedures and commitments have postponed the regional tour of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Al-Sudani had visited Iran last Monday as part of a regional tour that also included Gulf countries, aiming to discuss ongoing developments in Gaza.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "the tour is still ongoing, but the visits to Gulf capitals have been postponed due to commitments of some of their leaders, especially with the approaching extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the leaders' level, scheduled in two days in Saudi Arabia, in which Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid will participate."

He added, "Communication and coordination between Iraq and some Gulf countries are ongoing to arrange Al-Sudani's visit. There is nothing preventing it except for some timings and commitments, especially since these countries warmly welcome Al-Sudani's visit. Iraq also intends to launch an initiative regarding the current situation in Gaza."

During his visit to Tehran, Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of high-level coordination between countries in the region regarding the ongoing attacks in Gaza.

He urged, during his meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, for "finding swift solutions to stop the aggression and opening safe passages to deliver humanitarian aid and urgent relief supplies."