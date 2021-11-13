After al-Sistani, Allawi sends a letter to Biden

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, warned of "security turmoils" that might strike the Middle East and the entire world, calling on the U.S. President Joe Biden to intervene in order to put an end to this deterioration.

In a letter to Biden, Allawi said, "there are serious disturbances that threaten security and stability in the region and the world as a whole, which requires immediate and objective analysis and requires a comprehensive review of these situations."

Allawi said, "Iraq, although it represents a small part of the current global challenge, but it is the flashlight for the Asian region. It has a great impact on security and stability in the world, so it needs special attention."

"At the same time, it is important and necessary for the United States of America to restore its credibility and maintain its leading global position, after its exit from the region and Afghanistan and the devastation it caused in Iraq, has harmed its concept as a reliable ally."

Allawi called for "sending reliable envoys to the region would support the possibility of achieving effective and good governance in Iraq and the region, and would be able to restore confidence in the electoral process and increase the voters' turnout on a large scale."

"It is wise to support the constitutional amendments that include articles on human rights and basic citizen's rights, as well as the principles of promoting good governance and enacting the necessary laws such as the oil and gas revenue-sharing law."