Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After al-Sistani, Allawi sends a letter to Biden

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-13T14:32:44+0000
After al-Sistani, Allawi sends a letter to Biden

Shafaq News/ The head of the Iraqi National Accord, Ayad Allawi, warned of "security turmoils" that might strike the Middle East and the entire world, calling on the U.S. President Joe Biden to intervene in order to put an end to this deterioration.

In a letter to Biden, Allawi said, "there are serious disturbances that threaten security and stability in the region and the world as a whole, which requires immediate and objective analysis and requires a comprehensive review of these situations."

Allawi said, "Iraq, although it represents a small part of the current global challenge, but it is the flashlight for the Asian region. It has a great impact on security and stability in the world, so it needs special attention."

"At the same time, it is important and necessary for the United States of America to restore its credibility and maintain its leading global position, after its exit from the region and Afghanistan and the devastation it caused in Iraq, has harmed its concept as a reliable ally."

Allawi called for "sending reliable envoys to the region would support the possibility of achieving effective and good governance in Iraq and the region, and would be able to restore confidence in the electoral process and increase the voters' turnout on a large scale."

"It is wise to support the constitutional amendments that include articles on human rights and basic citizen's rights, as well as the principles of promoting good governance and enacting the necessary laws such as the oil and gas revenue-sharing law."

related

Biden backs effort in Congress to repeal 'forever war' authority in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-14 20:36:25
Biden backs effort in Congress to repeal 'forever war' authority in Iraq

Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says

Date: 2020-11-08 11:10:26
Biden's victory raises "sunnis' hopes" for Iran's exit from Iraq, a Shiite faction says

Ayad Allawi lambasts the "Ba'ath uprooting Commission"

Date: 2021-06-16 11:34:57
Ayad Allawi lambasts the "Ba'ath uprooting Commission"

After Biden clinched the presidency, Oil prices gained more than 2%

Date: 2020-11-09 06:22:52
After Biden clinched the presidency, Oil prices gained more than 2%

Masoud  Barzani discusses challenges facing the elections with Ayad Allawi

Date: 2021-07-03 18:03:46
Masoud  Barzani discusses challenges facing the elections with Ayad Allawi

Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

Date: 2020-11-27 06:53:13
Iraqi issue is a priority for Biden; Iraqi foreign minister said

"Iraqi Tribune" joins the caravan of the political parties dropping out of the October elections

Date: 2021-07-28 10:59:21
"Iraqi Tribune" joins the caravan of the political parties dropping out of the October elections

Biden administration at crossroads in Iraq, Afghanistan, The GAZETTE

Date: 2021-01-23 16:31:14
Biden administration at crossroads in Iraq, Afghanistan, The GAZETTE