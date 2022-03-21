Report

After al-Sadr's invitation, the Independent Iraq bloc to participate in the presidential vote

Date: 2022-03-21T12:29:39+0000
Shafaq News/ "Independent Iraq" alliance on Monday said it will comply with the invitation of the Sadrist movement's leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to the Independent lawmakers to attend the parliament session called for electing a new president of the republic.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the member of the independent parliamentary bloc composed of six MPs, Yaser Iskandar, said, "we, in the independent Iraq bloc, will attend the session in response to the invitation of Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement. The political process should not be kept on halt because of a political disagreement between two parties."

Iskandar said that he expects wide participation from the Independent lawmakers from outside the Independent Iraq bloc. "We will not be among the MPs seeking to block the quorum and hinder the convention of the council."

"Iraq cannot tolerate further conflicts over the formation of the government. Forming a government as fast as possible is imperative to address the crisis Iraqis have been suffering from for years."

Earlier today, the leader of the Sadrist movement invited the independent members of the Iraqi parliament to attend the parliament session called next Saturday to hold the presidential vote.

