Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After accusing her with tampering with the election results, al-Khazali meets Plasscchaert

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-15T12:54:13+0000
After accusing her with tampering with the election results, al-Khazali meets Plasscchaert

Shafaq News/ The leader of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali, hosted the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, earlier on Monday.

The meeting comes after a series of statements made by leading figures of al-Fatah bloc, which al-Khazali's movement is affiliated to, accusing Plasscchaert of exerting pressure on the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and tampering with the election results.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Khazali discussed with his guest an array of issues of mutual interest; at the forefront the polls results and their repercussions.

"Sheikh al-Khazali presented in details evidence about the fraud and rigging that accompanied the election results," the readout said.

The leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement criticized UNAMI for releasing a statement recognizing the election prior to the announcement of the final results and asserted that the Coordination Framework will pursue the legal procedures to challenge them.

For her part, Plasscchaert promised to proactively scrutinize the evidence provided by al-Khazali and continue cooperation to resolve the impasse, according to the statement.

related

Electoral list in western regions of Iraq, Demonstrators included

Date: 2021-02-17 10:54:58
Electoral list in western regions of Iraq, Demonstrators included

Manual counting results for Nineveh stations identical are to IHEC's announcement, official says

Date: 2021-10-27 12:24:05
Manual counting results for Nineveh stations identical are to IHEC's announcement, official says

IHEC: The electoral campaigns must be conducted according to the law

Date: 2021-08-31 13:26:11
IHEC: The electoral campaigns must be conducted according to the law

Al-Khazali: Al-Kadhimi wants the continued presence of US troops in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-01 10:35:28
Al-Khazali: Al-Kadhimi wants the continued presence of US troops in Iraq

IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

Date: 2021-10-10 17:08:30
IHEC begins counting votes in all polling centers

IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

Date: 2021-02-25 11:25:32
IHEC extends the electoral registration deadlines

IHEC discloses the latest updates on the manual counting

Date: 2021-10-31 11:51:26
IHEC discloses the latest updates on the manual counting

Al-Khazali: the U.S. forces withdrawal agreement is nothing but "mere verbal manipulation"

Date: 2021-07-28 21:34:10
Al-Khazali: the U.S. forces withdrawal agreement is nothing but "mere verbal manipulation"