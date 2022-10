Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said it had apprehended a senior ISIS commander after a seven-month manhunt, the PMF's preemptive security division said in a statement on Sunday.

The wanted ISIS figure was captured in a security operation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the statement said.

The arrestee, according to the statement, served as a security officer in the Islamic police in the so-called Wilayat of Nineveh.