After a power struggle between Azm and Takaddom, head of Diyala's planning department assigned second deputy governor

Shafaq News/ Diyala's local government has appointed the head of Planning Department in the governorate, Bashar Fathallah, to the duties of the second deputy governor for technical affairs in lieu of Muhammad Qutayba al-Bayati, who won a seat in the October 10 Iraqi parliamentary election.

According to the customs applied since toppling the regime of Saddam Hussein, the second deputy of the governor shall be from the Sunni component.

The appointment power has been transferred to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers after dissolving the Governorate Councils in 2019.

The two leading Sunni parties in Iraq, al-Takaddom and al-Azm, has been vying to clinch the position.