After a decade, Iraqi provincial councils elect new leaders

Shafaq News/ Iraq witnessed a series of elections in various provincial councils on Monday to appoint new leaders.

The results of the December 18, 2023, provincial elections, the first since 2013, were instrumental in determining the makeup of the councils.

Nineveh Province

The Nineveh Provincial Council unanimously elected Ahmed Al-Hasoud as the chairman of the Council and Muhammad Abdullah Al-Jubouri, also known as "Abu Fanar," as the deputy chairman.

Additionally, most of the Council voted to renew the term of Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil, who will serve as the governor of Nineveh for a second term.

Basra Province

The Basra provincial council, aligning with the "We Build" alliance led by Hadi al-Amiri, elected Khalaf al-Badran as chairman and Osama al-Saadi as deputy chairman. Additionally, the Council renewed the mandate of the current governor, Asaad al-Eidani.

Later, the Council also adjourned its session, awaiting an agreement on the positions of the two deputy governors.

Al-Anbar Province

In Al-Anbar province, the council selected Omar Mishaan Dabous al-Dulaimi as chairman, Akram Khamis al-Mahlawi as deputy chairman, and Mohammed Nouri al-Karbouli as governor.

Wasit Province

The provincial Council in Wasit elected Ali Hussein Soleimoun as chairman and Mohammed Jamil al-Miyali as governor.

Najaf Province

The Najaf provincial council unanimously elected Hussein al-Issawi of the State of Law Coalition as chairman and Ghaith Shabi of the "Al-Asas" alliance led by acting Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi as deputy chairman. Youssef Knawi of the Hikma National Movement became the governor, with Ammar al-Jazairi of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq movement as deputy governor and Karrar Mahbouba of the "Absher Ya Iraq" alliance as the second deputy governor.

Maysan Province

The Maysan Provincial Council postponed its first session until the following Wednesday.

Muthanna Province

The Muthanna Council postponed its session until 10 p.m. due to a lack of agreement between the winning blocs.

Kirkuk Province

In Kirkuk, the Provincial Council faced difficulties convening its first session, leading to an indefinite postponement. Notably, the session reportedly was boycotted by Arabs and Turkmen.

Diyala Province

The Diyala Council opted to adjourn its session, citing a lack of quorum.

Notably, these elections signify a crucial aspect of Iraq's political landscape, with provincial councils playing a pivotal role in overseeing local government affairs and providing essential public services.