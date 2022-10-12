After Shafaq's exclusive news, Al-Sadr's Mouthpiece: no agreement with the Framework 

Shafaq News/ A self-proclaimed advisor of Shiite clergyman Muqtada al-Sadr confirmed, on Wednesday, the news reported by Shafaq News Agency regarding the Coordination Framework's proposal to replace his candidate for prime Minister with another close to al-Sadr.

Addressing the Framework, Saleh Mohammad al-Iraqi runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and is widely believed to be al-Sadr's Mouthpiece said, "..Sayyid Al-Sadr is not like you, a man without a principle... He (Al-Sadr) said it and did it (I will not agree with you), even more (I will not engage in dialogue with you except in a public meeting)"

Al-Iraqi added a hashtag: "Al-Sadr, Man of difficult situations."

The Minister added, "Liars, deceivers, no to corruption."

Today, an exclusive source told our Agency that the Iran-backed Coordination Framework had made a last-minute proposal to appease maverick populist leader Muqtada al-Sadr amid entire silence from the latter.

The new proposal came on the eve of a decisive meeting of the Iraqi parliament tomorrow, Thursday.

Iraq's parliament will convene tomorrow for a session meant to elect a new president, the speaker's office said on Tuesday. However, divisions that have led to a year-long political deadlock may still obstruct progress.