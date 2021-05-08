Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

After Papal visit ... first Iraqi official to visit archaeological Ur

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-08T10:39:08+0000
After Papal visit ... first Iraqi official to visit archaeological Ur

Shafaq News / The cultural advisor to the governor of Dhi Qar, Ali Abd Eid, revealed that the Minister of Immigration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro will arrive in the governorate today as part of a large Christian delegation and will then head to the ancient city of Ur.

According to informed sources, "Minister Faeq will come from Basra at the head of a large Christian delegation after the completion of the inauguration mass of Archbishop Mar Athanasius Firas Dardar as Vicar of Maysan and the Arabian Gulf."

"The Minister of Immigration will be the first high-ranking Iraqi official to perform prayers and pilgrimages in the ancient city of Ur, and for that reason, security in Dhi Qar has been tightened near the ancient city, as the delegation is likely to include senior Christian clerics from Lebanon."

The first unified interfaith prayer in which the Pope participated was held in the historic city of Ur in the Dhi Qar Governorate, southern Iraq, last March.

related

Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-10 05:57:54
Unidentified armed men attack an activist's house in Dhi Qar

Families of Martyrs in Dhi Qar Deny Nominating anyone for Governor's position

Date: 2021-02-28 06:02:40
Families of Martyrs in Dhi Qar Deny Nominating anyone for Governor's position

Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Date: 2021-01-25 19:12:48
Al-Kadhimi hosts a delegation of Dhi Qar Dignitaries

Iraqi Minister of interior to visit Dhi Qar tomorrow

Date: 2021-02-24 16:25:51
Iraqi Minister of interior to visit Dhi Qar tomorrow

Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-05 12:06:24
Thwarting a terrorist operation targeting protesters’ tents in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Protesters nominate Thirteen Candidates for the Governor's Position

Date: 2021-03-01 15:30:03
Dhi Qar Protesters nominate Thirteen Candidates for the Governor's Position

A parliamentary decision "deprives" Dhi Qar of hundreds of millions of dinars

Date: 2021-02-04 16:38:57
A parliamentary decision "deprives" Dhi Qar of hundreds of millions of dinars

Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says

Date: 2021-02-27 12:14:39
Al-Asadi to take over Dhi Qar governor duties despite the pressures, a source says