After Baghdad, sit-in tents spawn in central and southern governorates

Date: 2021-10-20T16:26:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Demonstrators took the streets in multiple Iraqi governorates simultaneously to protest the results of October 10 polls and pitched sit-in tents near the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The demonstrators demanded carrying out a manual re-sorting and recounting of the ballots, asserting that their protest will continue until IHEC meets their demands. Shafaq News Agency correspondents reported that the demonstrators organized protest sit-ins and pitched tents near IHEC headquarters in Samawa (al-Muthanna's capital city), al-Kout (a district in Wasit), Dhi Qar, and Basra. In Baghdad, dozens of tents were pitched near the entrances of the heavily fortified Green Zone. Today's escalation is a sequel of many demonstrations organized by al-Fatah alliance proponents in Iraq's central and southern governorates over the past few days. The caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, said that "peaceful demonstration is a constitutional right. The security forces shall protect the freedom of expression," warning at the same time from vandalism, blocking roads, and abusing the state's prestige.

