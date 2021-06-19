After 16 years in his position, Nineveh investigates a senior official with a forged school certificate

Date: 2021-06-19T17:37:23+0000

Shafaq News/ An official document issued by the Directorate of Education in Nineveh revealed that the administrator of al-Mahlabiyah sub-district, Abdul Rahman al-Dawla, had forged a middle school certificate. Shafaq News Agency obtained the documents in which Nineveh's Education Directorate informs the Governorate administration of the forging report. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Governor ordered an investigation into the matter, given that al-Dawla has been on the top of the sub-district administration since 2005. The source added that the document was forged 16 years ago, but it was not detected until recently.

