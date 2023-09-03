Afghan visitor killed by landmine in Maysan

Afghan visitor killed by landmine in Maysan
2023-09-03T17:23:28+00:00

Shafaq News / An Afghan visitor tragically lost his life due to a landmine explosion on the border between Iraq and Iran in Maysan Province.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency about the incident, stating that the Afghan visitor was killed as a result of a landmine explosion from remnants of the Iraq-Iran war.

The source mentioned that the victim was walking alongside the road designated for travelers crossing between the two countries.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon