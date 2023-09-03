Afghan visitor killed by landmine in Maysan
2023-09-03T17:23:28+00:00
Shafaq News / An Afghan visitor tragically lost his life due to a landmine explosion on the border between Iraq and Iran in Maysan Province.
A security source informed Shafaq News Agency about the incident, stating that the Afghan visitor was killed as a result of a landmine explosion from remnants of the Iraq-Iran war.
The source mentioned that the victim was walking alongside the road designated for travelers crossing between the two countries.