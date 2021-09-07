Adviser to Dhi Qar governor resigns from his post

Shafaq News/ Adviser to Dhi Qar governor for the wounded and martyrs affairs, Ali Mahdi Ajeel, resigned from his post today.

A reliable source told Shafaq News Agency that Ajeel submitted his resignation after seeing a photo showing Governor Ahmed Al-Khafaji meeting with the former Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

He pointed out that Ajeel stated in his resignation letter that his step was a protest against al-Khafaji's "meeting with those who killed our youth."

Activists accuse former Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi of "crimes against humanity, torture and enforced disappearance" while suppressing the so-called "October Uprising" demonstrations.

In early October 2019, thousands of Iraqis demonstrated for months in Baghdad and cities in central and southern Iraq against corruption, demanding reform, public services, and jobs opportunities.

According to official sources, nearly 600 persons have been killed and 30,000 others were wounded, the vast majority of whom were protesters against Adel Abdul-Mahdi and his government.